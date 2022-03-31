The Future Belongs To American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.85% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the AVCT share is $8.25, that puts it down -741.84 from that peak though still a striking 30.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $105.83M, and the average trade volume was 5.98 million shares over the past three months.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) registered a -4.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.85% in intraday trading to $0.98 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.98%, and it has moved by 15.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.80%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 86.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, AVCT is trading at a discount of -614.29% off the target high and -614.29% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -130.00% in 2022.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. insiders own 32.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.68%, with the float percentage being 46.88%. Cresset Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.75 million shares (or 1.97% of all shares), a total value of $4.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.52 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 1.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.68 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $1.65 million.