The Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Stock Jumped 25.44% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.33% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the DK share is $26.09, that puts it down -21.92 from that peak though still a striking 37.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.48. The company’s market capitalization is $1.59B, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. DK has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) trade information

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) registered a 3.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.33% in intraday trading to $21.40 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.63%, and it has moved by 25.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.74%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.47, which implies an increase of 0.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, DK is trading at a discount of -26.17% off the target high and 62.62% off the low.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Delek US Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) shares have gone up 22.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 126.07% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.70% this quarter and then jump 78.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.73 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.46 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.88 billion and $2.39 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 45.00% and then jump by 2.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.60%. While earnings are projected to return 67.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.40% per annum.

DK Dividends

Delek US Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s Major holders

Delek US Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.87%, with the float percentage being 96.51%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.46 million shares (or 10.07% of all shares), a total value of $134.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.06 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $126.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund owns about 2.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.12 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $38.15 million.