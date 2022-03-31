The $3.04 Is The Price At Which SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s traded shares were 3.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.67% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SPI share is $8.59, that puts it down -182.57 from that peak though still a striking 20.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.43. The company’s market capitalization is $72.54M, and the average trade volume was 488.41K shares over the past three months.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) registered a 1.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.67% in intraday trading to $3.04 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.59%, and it has moved by -5.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.47%.

SPI Dividends

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. insiders own 36.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.14%, with the float percentage being 15.88%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.96 million shares (or 8.21% of all shares), a total value of $7.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17265.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $90641.0.