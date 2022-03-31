TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) On Wednesday – Up 46.13 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares were 5.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.90% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the TAL share is $66.00, that puts it down -2122.22 from that peak though still a striking 46.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.60. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54B, and the average trade volume was 11.71 million shares over the past three months.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

TAL Education Group (TAL) registered a -6.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.90% in intraday trading to $2.97 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.85%, and it has moved by 10.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.08%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TAL Education Group has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TAL Education Group (TAL) shares have gone down -27.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -857.14% against -11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -88.90% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.31 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.42 billion by the end of Aug 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.10%. While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2022.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

TAL Education Group insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.11%, with the float percentage being 66.11%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 380 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 31.12 million shares (or 7.01% of all shares), a total value of $122.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $74.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TAL Education Group (TAL) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 15.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.97 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $43.12 million.