Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Investing Potential Is $9.02

During the last session, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s traded shares were 8.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.76% or $1.79. The 52-week high for the LITM share is $18.42, that puts it down -104.21 from that peak though still a striking 52.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.24. The company’s market capitalization is $146.22M, and the average trade volume was 304.67K shares over the past three months.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) trade information

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) registered a 24.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.76% in intraday trading to $9.02 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.95%, and it has moved by 40.94% in 30 days.

LITM Dividends

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s Major holders

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. insiders own 70.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.81%, with the float percentage being 9.49%. Arosa Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Murchinson Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.59 million.