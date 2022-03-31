Should VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Revive After A -250.0% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s traded shares were 13.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.66% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the VEON share is $2.38, that puts it down -250.0 from that peak though still a striking 64.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $1.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 59.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 32.96 million shares over the past three months.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. VEON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

VEON Ltd. (VEON) registered a -1.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.66% in intraday trading to $0.68 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.73%, and it has moved by 78.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.78%. The short interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is 28.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.55, which implies an increase of 73.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.55 and $2.55 respectively. As a result, VEON is trading at a discount of -275.0% off the target high and -275.0% off the low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VEON Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares have gone down -68.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 290.00% against -4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.1 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.90% and then jump by 5.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.60%. While earnings are projected to return -156.20% in 2022.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

VEON Ltd. insiders own 56.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.65%, with the float percentage being 58.84%. Exor Capital LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 78.35 million shares (or 4.48% of all shares), a total value of $162.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56.94 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 3.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $118.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Hartford International Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF owns about 7.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.9 million, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $8.22 million.