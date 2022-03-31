Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) On Wednesday – Up 25.1 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares were 20.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.50% or -$2.8. The 52-week high for the RBLX share is $141.60, that puts it down -194.26 from that peak though still a striking 25.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.04. The company’s market capitalization is $30.52B, and the average trade volume was 24.89 million shares over the past three months.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) registered a -5.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.50% in intraday trading to $48.12 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.11%, and it has moved by -4.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.78%.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Roblox Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares have gone down -36.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.15% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.70% this quarter and then jump 16.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $659.27 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $691.7 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -111.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.10% per annum.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Roblox Corporation insiders own 5.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.63%, with the float percentage being 81.80%. Altos Ventures Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 818 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 82.78 million shares (or 15.43% of all shares), a total value of $8.54 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.56 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 8.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $882.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.25 million, or about 1.54% of the stock, which is worth about $850.56 million.