Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV)

During the last session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares were 19.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the XPEV share is $56.45, that puts it down -98.49 from that peak though still a striking 36.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.01. The company’s market capitalization is $26.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.01 million shares over the past three months.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. XPEV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $28.44 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.20%, and it has moved by -15.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.10%. The short interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 12.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that XPeng Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares have gone down -17.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -41.86% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then drop -57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 249.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.17 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $443.2 million and $455.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 137.80% and then jump by 156.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2022, the next five years will return -5.88% per annum.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

XPeng Inc. insiders own 6.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.88%, with the float percentage being 38.51%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 532 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.53 million shares (or 3.15% of all shares), a total value of $1.03 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.6 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $986.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 8.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $466.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.5 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $303.02 million.