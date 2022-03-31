Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) At $30.69 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s traded shares were 3.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.71% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the RRC share is $32.06, that puts it down -4.46 from that peak though still a striking 72.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.47. The company’s market capitalization is $7.43B, and the average trade volume was 6.67 million shares over the past three months.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) registered a -0.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.71% in intraday trading to $30.69 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.06%, and it has moved by 29.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 197.10%.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Range Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares have gone up 38.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.21% against 36.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5,150.00% this quarter and then jump 303.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $945.78 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $914.15 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $444.81 million and $553.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 112.60% and then jump by 65.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.90%. While earnings are projected to return 154.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.99% per annum.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Range Resources Corporation insiders own 2.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.97%, with the float percentage being 94.40%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 387 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 39.17 million shares (or 15.08% of all shares), a total value of $886.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $619.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 17.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $408.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.01 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $158.63 million.