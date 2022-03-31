QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s traded shares were 11.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.93% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the QS share is $53.20, that puts it down -163.89 from that peak though still a striking 34.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.21. The company’s market capitalization is $8.91B, and the average trade volume was 8.57 million shares over the past three months.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) registered a -0.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.93% in intraday trading to $20.16 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.06%, and it has moved by 23.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.95%.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that QuantumScape Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares have gone down -20.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.96% against 14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 98.30% in 2022.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

QuantumScape Corporation insiders own 29.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.22%, with the float percentage being 51.51%. Capricorn Investment Group Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 448 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.87 million shares (or 5.34% of all shares), a total value of $396.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $384.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $123.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.42 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $98.08 million.