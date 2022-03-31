PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Has Gained 86.35% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s traded shares were 3.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.76% or $1.74. The 52-week high for the PBF share is $25.88, that puts it down -7.07 from that peak though still a striking 70.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.24. The company’s market capitalization is $2.88B, and the average trade volume was 3.58 million shares over the past three months.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.60. PBF has a Sell rating from 7 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) registered a 7.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.76% in intraday trading to $24.17 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.76%, and it has moved by 47.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 70.81%.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PBF Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares have gone up 90.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 168.00% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 108.80% this quarter and then jump 161.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.97 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.8 billion by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.82 billion and $6.15 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.40% and then jump by 43.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.70%. While earnings are projected to return 116.20% in 2022.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

PBF Energy Inc. insiders own 24.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.38%, with the float percentage being 102.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 294 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.04 million shares (or 14.16% of all shares), a total value of $221.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $145.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.52 million, or about 5.42% of the stock, which is worth about $84.6 million.