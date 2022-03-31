PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS):The Stock Was Up 41.29 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s traded shares were 5.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.05% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the PAGS share is $61.65, that puts it down -207.79 from that peak though still a striking 41.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.76. The company’s market capitalization is $7.25B, and the average trade volume was 3.92 million shares over the past three months.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) registered a -2.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.05% in intraday trading to $20.03 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.84%, and it has moved by 29.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.74%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares have gone down -61.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.65% against 15.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.20% this quarter and then jump 15.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $540.65 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $511.06 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $383.84 million and $399.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.90% and then jump by 27.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -3.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.66% per annum.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.40%, with the float percentage being 59.57%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 351 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 38.28 million shares (or 19.00% of all shares), a total value of $1.0 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.63 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $462.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 29.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 14.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.51 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.32 million, or about 7.61% of the stock, which is worth about $554.65 million.