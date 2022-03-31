One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO)

During the last session, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s traded shares were 41.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.06% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the RMO share is $13.64, that puts it down -763.29 from that peak though still a striking 18.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.29. The company’s market capitalization is $224.14M, and the average trade volume was 6.46 million shares over the past three months.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. RMO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) registered a 12.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.06% in intraday trading to $1.58 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -7.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.03%.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then drop -128.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 83.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.55 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.5 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.65 million and $1.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 84.00% and then jump by 801.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 175.60% in 2022.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

Romeo Power Inc. insiders own 32.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.01%, with the float percentage being 50.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.9 million shares (or 6.63% of all shares), a total value of $32.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.86 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 5.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $11.78 million.