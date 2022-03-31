Now Is The Time To Buy Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC)

During the recent session, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s traded shares were 3.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.91% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the UEC share is $5.79, that puts it down -21.13 from that peak though still a striking 60.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.89. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37B, and the average trade volume was 12.48 million shares over the past three months.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. UEC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) registered a 2.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.91% in intraday trading to $4.78 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.30%, and it has moved by 14.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.24%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.37, which implies an increase of 24.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, UEC is trading at a discount of -46.44% off the target high and -15.06% off the low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uranium Energy Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares have gone up 60.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.57% against 16.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.50%. While earnings are projected to return 11.80% in 2022.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Uranium Energy Corp. insiders own 1.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.15%, with the float percentage being 41.94%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 27.13 million shares (or 9.59% of all shares), a total value of $90.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.8 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $56.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 22.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.8 million, or about 4.17% of the stock, which is worth about $30.8 million.