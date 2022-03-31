Now Is The Time To Buy Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB)

During the last session, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s traded shares were 5.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -38.32% or -$0.82. The 52-week high for the REVB share is $11.29, that puts it down -755.3 from that peak though still a striking 34.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $16.37M, and the average trade volume was 2.57 million shares over the past three months.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) registered a -38.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -38.32% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -34.33%, and it has moved by -0.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.25%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 85.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, REVB is trading at a discount of -581.82% off the target high and -581.82% off the low.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Revelation Biosciences Inc. insiders own 50.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.71%, with the float percentage being 78.22%. Karpus Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 9.25% of all shares), a total value of $8.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.49 million shares, is of Weiss Asset Management LP’s that is approximately 5.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) shares are RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that RiverNorth Opportunities Fd owns about 29221.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3382.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $34496.0.