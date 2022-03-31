Now Is A Good Time To Buy RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)

During the last session, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares were 10.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.06% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the RLX share is $12.76, that puts it down -568.06 from that peak though still a striking 39.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $2.69B, and the average trade volume was 15.20 million shares over the past three months.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. RLX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) registered a 1.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.06% in intraday trading to $1.91 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.91%, and it has moved by -36.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.56%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.35, which implies an increase of 96.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.22 and $158.80 respectively. As a result, RLX is trading at a discount of -8214.14% off the target high and -330.37% off the low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RLX Technology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares have gone down -56.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -60.00% against -0.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.5 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 144.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.37% per annum.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 31 and June 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

RLX Technology Inc. insiders own 31.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.42%, with the float percentage being 57.35%.