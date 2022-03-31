Now Is A Good Time To Buy LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX)

During the last session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s traded shares were 1.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.89% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the LX share is $13.62, that puts it down -379.58 from that peak though still a striking 33.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.90. The company’s market capitalization is $572.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.11 million shares over the past three months.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) registered a -3.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.89% in intraday trading to $2.84 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.68%, and it has moved by -19.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.77%. The short interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is 1.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.81 day(s) to cover.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares have gone down -50.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -0.51% against -12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -37.00% this quarter and then drop -12.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 59.30%. While earnings are projected to return 288.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.36% per annum.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 17 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. insiders own 1.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.79%, with the float percentage being 35.19%. OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.11 million shares (or 9.74% of all shares), a total value of $77.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.88 million shares, is of Cederberg Capital Ltd’s that is approximately 5.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $46.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $10.9 million.