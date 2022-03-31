Now Is A Good Time To Buy Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN)

During the recent session, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s traded shares were 1.36 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.78% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the CAN share is $24.10, that puts it down -331.13 from that peak though still a striking 44.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average trade volume was 4.98 million shares over the past three months.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Canaan Inc. (CAN) registered a -3.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.78% in intraday trading to $5.59 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.89%, and it has moved by 9.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.89%.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 952.80% in 2022.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 30 and June 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Canaan Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.23%, with the float percentage being 16.23%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.27 million shares (or 2.75% of all shares), a total value of $22.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.44 million shares, is of Toroso Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 1.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canaan Inc. (CAN) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 2.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $13.7 million.