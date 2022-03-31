Now Is A Good Time To Buy Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL)

During the last session, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s traded shares were 1.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.41% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the BMBL share is $64.78, that puts it down -121.85 from that peak though still a striking 47.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.41. The company’s market capitalization is $6.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.23 million shares over the past three months.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) registered a 0.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.41% in intraday trading to $29.20 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.14%, and it has moved by 25.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.19%. The short interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is 6.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.05 day(s) to cover.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bumble Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares have gone down -41.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -83.14% against 3.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then drop -98.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $210.31 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $212.51 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $165.6 million and $170.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.00% and then jump by 24.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 211.20% in 2022.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Bumble Inc. insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.71%, with the float percentage being 100.29%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 313 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 43.18 million shares (or 33.41% of all shares), a total value of $2.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.82 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 6.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $440.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares are Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $155.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.38 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $119.05 million.