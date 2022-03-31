Now Is A Good Time To Buy Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX)

During the recent session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s traded shares were 2.47 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.85% or -$1.47. The 52-week high for the AMLX share is $33.41, that puts it down -148.22 from that peak though still a striking 22.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.49. The company’s market capitalization is $732.17M, and the average trade volume was 810.97K shares over the past three months.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) registered a -9.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.85% in intraday trading to $13.46 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.06%, and it has moved by -54.62% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.33, which implies an increase of 66.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, AMLX is trading at a discount of -271.47% off the target high and -160.03% off the low.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

While earnings are projected to return -208.20% in 2022.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 29.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.45%, with the float percentage being 27.75%.