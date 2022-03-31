Now Is A Good Time To Buy Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS)

During the last session, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.78% or -$1.65. The 52-week high for the DRTS share is $20.65, that puts it down -51.28 from that peak though still a striking 39.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 700.69K shares over the past three months.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) trade information

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) registered a -10.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.78% in intraday trading to $13.65 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.87%, and it has moved by 25.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.16%.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) shares have gone up 38.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.71% against 6.80.

DRTS Dividends

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)’s Major holders