Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Shares Have Been Up About 39.84% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.82% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the NOG share is $29.69, that puts it down -3.16 from that peak though still a striking 60.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.40. The company’s market capitalization is $2.11B, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) registered a 3.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.82% in intraday trading to $28.78 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.82%, and it has moved by 12.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 138.25%.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) shares have gone up 34.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.04% against 36.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 104.80% this quarter and then jump 59.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 169.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $310.6 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $339.44 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 69.20%. While earnings are projected to return 99.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 36.30% per annum.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 05 and May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. insiders own 15.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.23%, with the float percentage being 90.14%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.05 million shares (or 7.83% of all shares), a total value of $124.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $84.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $124.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.98 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $46.64 million.