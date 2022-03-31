New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Fell -31.15%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s traded shares were 4.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the NGD share is $2.23, that puts it down -21.86 from that peak though still a striking 44.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $1.24B, and the average trade volume was 9.39 million shares over the past three months.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. NGD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

New Gold Inc. (NGD) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $1.83 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 3.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.83%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.92, which implies an increase of 4.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $2.40 respectively. As a result, NGD is trading at a discount of -31.15% off the target high and 18.03% off the low.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Gold Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares have gone up 74.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.33% against 6.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $198.24 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $213.26 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 70.20%. While earnings are projected to return 275.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.65% per annum.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

New Gold Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.75%, with the float percentage being 50.87%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 257 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 64.93 million shares (or 9.53% of all shares), a total value of $97.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.36 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 35.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.78 million, or about 4.52% of the stock, which is worth about $45.86 million.