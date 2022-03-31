NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.11

During the recent session, NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s traded shares were 1.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.45% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the NAOV share is $4.19, that puts it down -277.48 from that peak though still a striking 41.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $28.21M, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NAOV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) registered a -0.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.45% in intraday trading to $1.11 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.05%, and it has moved by 43.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.82%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.50, which implies an increase of 89.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.50 and $10.50 respectively. As a result, NAOV is trading at a discount of -845.95% off the target high and -845.95% off the low.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 98.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.00%. While earnings are projected to return 69.50% in 2022.

NAOV Dividends

NanoVibronix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders

NanoVibronix Inc. insiders own 2.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.92%, with the float percentage being 6.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.42 million shares (or 1.52% of all shares), a total value of $0.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.35 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.