MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Received An 75.21% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s traded shares were 5.97 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.22% or $1.76. The 52-week high for the MP share is $57.45, that puts it down -1.86 from that peak though still a striking 58.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.18. The company’s market capitalization is $10.32B, and the average trade volume was 3.05 million shares over the past three months.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

MP Materials Corp. (MP) registered a 3.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.22% in intraday trading to $56.40 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.80%, and it has moved by 37.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.88%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.78, which implies a decrease of -11.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $58.00 respectively. As a result, MP is trading at a discount of -2.84% off the target high and 34.4% off the low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MP Materials Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares have gone up 75.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.57% against 12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 207.70% this quarter and then jump 105.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $131.12 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $127.31 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $59.97 million and $58.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 118.60% and then jump by 117.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 359.70% in 2022.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

MP Materials Corp. insiders own 18.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.40%, with the float percentage being 80.18%. JHL Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 442 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 41.93 million shares (or 23.62% of all shares), a total value of $1.9 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.3 million shares, is of QVT Financial LP’s that is approximately 10.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $876.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $101.67 million.