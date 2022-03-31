Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) Is Up 30.26% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 20.85% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s traded shares were 2.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.82% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the MVST share is $15.91, that puts it down -132.6 from that peak though still a striking 30.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.77. The company’s market capitalization is $2.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. MVST has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) registered a -7.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.82% in intraday trading to $6.84 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.32%, and it has moved by -2.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.39%. The short interest in Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is 14.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies a decrease of -14.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, MVST is trading at a premium of 12.28% off the target high and 12.28% off the low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Microvast Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) shares have gone down -20.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.48% against 17.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.7 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 29.90% in 2022.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Microvast Holdings Inc. insiders own 41.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.21%, with the float percentage being 57.03%. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.99 million shares (or 3.66% of all shares), a total value of $90.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s that is approximately 2.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $33.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 3.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.18 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $26.96 million.