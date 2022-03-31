Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s traded shares were 2.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.05% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the MMAT share is $21.76, that puts it down -1165.12 from that peak though still a striking 19.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $540.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.81 million shares over the past three months.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) registered a -6.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.05% in intraday trading to $1.72 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.08%, and it has moved by -12.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.00%. The short interest in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is 37.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.56 day(s) to cover.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Meta Materials Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares have gone down -68.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.23% against 8.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.90%. While earnings are projected to return -38.70% in 2022.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Meta Materials Inc. insiders own 32.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.57%, with the float percentage being 32.08%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.58 million shares (or 6.25% of all shares), a total value of $43.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.04 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $34.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF owns about 13.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.75 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $11.68 million.