Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT)’s 0.57% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares were 3.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.76% or -$1.51. The 52-week high for the LYFT share is $65.94, that puts it down -70.61 from that peak though still a striking 12.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.94. The company’s market capitalization is $14.00B, and the average trade volume was 6.83 million shares over the past three months.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LYFT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 41 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) registered a -3.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.76% in intraday trading to $38.65 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.57%, and it has moved by 2.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.83%.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyft Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares have gone down -27.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 312.00% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then jump 360.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $846 million as predicted by 34 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 34 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.02 billion by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $608.96 million and $696.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.90% and then jump by 46.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.80%. While earnings are projected to return 46.30% in 2022.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc. insiders own 12.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.50%, with the float percentage being 94.37%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 719 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 49.69 million shares (or 14.62% of all shares), a total value of $2.12 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.02 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 9.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.33 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 20.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $782.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.02 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $342.89 million.