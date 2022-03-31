Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Declined -5.99% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares were 26.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.35% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the LU share is $14.97, that puts it down -157.66 from that peak though still a striking 29.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.09. The company’s market capitalization is $15.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.21 million shares over the past three months.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. LU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) registered a -2.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.35% in intraday trading to $5.81 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.93%, and it has moved by -5.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.99%. The short interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is 15.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.34, which implies an increase of 89.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.61 and $88.51 respectively. As a result, LU is trading at a discount of -1423.41% off the target high and -444.06% off the low.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lufax Holding Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares have gone down -17.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.73% against 5.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.30% this quarter and then drop -3.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.38 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.73 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.04 billion and $2.23 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.80% and then jump by 22.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -8.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.80% per annum.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lufax Holding Ltd is 0.34, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Lufax Holding Ltd insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.55%, with the float percentage being 11.55%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 55.6 million shares (or 2.26% of all shares), a total value of $388.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.37 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $372.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Capital World Growth and Income Fund owns about 57.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $397.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.4 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $226.16 million.