KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) Shares Have Been Down About -38.92% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the KMPH share is $15.70, that puts it down -195.11 from that peak though still a striking 6.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.98. The company’s market capitalization is $196.41M, and the average trade volume was 477.86K shares over the past three months.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. KMPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) trade information

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $5.32 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.56%, and it has moved by -6.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.17%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.50, which implies an increase of 72.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, KMPH is trading at a discount of -426.32% off the target high and -106.77% off the low.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KemPharm Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) shares have gone down -41.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.67% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.30% this quarter and then jump 90.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 115.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.53 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.5 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.40%. While earnings are projected to return 75.80% in 2022.

KMPH Dividends

KemPharm Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s Major holders

KemPharm Inc. insiders own 11.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.84%, with the float percentage being 32.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.96 million shares (or 45.41% of all shares), a total value of $18.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 36.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 23.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 15.46% of the stock, which is worth about $6.34 million.