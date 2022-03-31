JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD)’s Stock Is Up 32.41%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares were 10.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.98% or -$1.24. The 52-week high for the JD share is $92.69, that puts it down -50.74 from that peak though still a striking 32.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.56. The company’s market capitalization is $99.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.32 million shares over the past three months.

JD.com Inc. (JD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. JD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 52 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 8 suggest Overweight, and 40 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

JD.com Inc. (JD) registered a -1.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.98% in intraday trading to $61.49 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.36%, and it has moved by -16.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.08%. The short interest in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is 27.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $564.70, which implies an increase of 89.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $221.30 and $771.27 respectively. As a result, JD is trading at a discount of -1154.3% off the target high and -259.9% off the low.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JD.com Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JD.com Inc. (JD) shares have gone down -14.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.20% against -2.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.30% this quarter and then jump 23.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.81 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.82 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.87 billion and $31.44 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.60% and then jump by 26.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.10%. While earnings are projected to return 287.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.40% per annum.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

JD.com Inc. insiders own 6.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.54%, with the float percentage being 33.77%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,074 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 51.14 million shares (or 3.83% of all shares), a total value of $3.69 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.36 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JD.com Inc. (JD) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 10.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $903.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.84 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $566.28 million.