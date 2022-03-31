Is The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Still A Buy After sinking -1.63% Last Week?

During the last session, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s traded shares were 2.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.80% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the REAL share is $25.91, that puts it down -230.06 from that peak though still a striking 26.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.78. The company’s market capitalization is $767.73M, and the average trade volume was 3.49 million shares over the past three months.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) registered a -3.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.80% in intraday trading to $7.85 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.63%, and it has moved by -8.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.31%.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The RealReal Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The RealReal Inc. (REAL) shares have gone down -40.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.74% against -0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.40% this quarter and then jump 30.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $133.69 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $134.87 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $84.58 million and $95.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 58.10% and then jump by 40.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 6.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.60% per annum.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

The RealReal Inc. insiders own 5.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.35%, with the float percentage being 102.71%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 269 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.77 million shares (or 8.42% of all shares), a total value of $90.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $83.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing owns about 2.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $29.02 million.