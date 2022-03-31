Is NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.93% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the NRXP share is $48.80, that puts it down -1844.22 from that peak though still a striking 5.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.38. The company’s market capitalization is $189.92M, and the average trade volume was 864.67K shares over the past three months.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) registered a -11.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.93% in intraday trading to $2.51 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 0.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.95%.

While earnings are projected to return -596.10% in 2022.

NRXP Dividends

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 59.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.61%, with the float percentage being 8.89%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 1.70% of all shares), a total value of $9.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40599.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.41 million.