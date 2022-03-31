Is Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -28.17% YTD?

During the last session, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.50% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the MOBQ share is $10.25, that puts it down -569.93 from that peak though still a striking 21.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $9.73M, and the average trade volume was 127.16K shares over the past three months.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) registered a 12.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.50% in intraday trading to $1.53 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.65%, and it has moved by 24.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.88%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.30, which implies an increase of 71.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.30 and $5.30 respectively. As a result, MOBQ is trading at a discount of -246.41% off the target high and -246.41% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.50%. While earnings are projected to return 73.60% in 2022.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. insiders own 28.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.41%, with the float percentage being 8.94%.