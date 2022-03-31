Is MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) Still A Buy After A 10.50% Weekly Jump?

During the recent session, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.18% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the MVIS share is $28.00, that puts it down -478.51 from that peak though still a striking 46.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $896.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.03 million shares over the past three months.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MVIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) registered a -4.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.18% in intraday trading to $4.84 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.50%, and it has moved by 16.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.78%. The short interest in MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is 31.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 3.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, MVIS is trading at a discount of -3.31% off the target high and -3.31% off the low.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MicroVision Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) shares have gone down -54.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.52% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -250.00% this quarter and then drop -125.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $550k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $750k by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $395k and $479k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.20% and then jump by 56.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.20%. While earnings are projected to return -175.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

MVIS Dividends

MicroVision Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

MicroVision Inc. insiders own 1.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.24%, with the float percentage being 25.50%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.4 million shares (or 6.34% of all shares), a total value of $114.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $102.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.81 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $28.99 million.