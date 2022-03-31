Is Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s traded shares were 2.1 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.47% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the CLOV share is $28.85, that puts it down -710.39 from that peak though still a striking 45.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.77B, and the average trade volume was 15.82 million shares over the past three months.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) registered a -2.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.47% in intraday trading to $3.56 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.41%, and it has moved by 34.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.72%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.92, which implies an increase of 9.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, CLOV is trading at a discount of -96.63% off the target high and 29.78% off the low.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clover Health Investments Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) shares have gone down -50.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.51% against -1.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 115.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $409.15 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $624.57 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $166.23 million and $200.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 146.10% and then jump by 211.80% in the coming quarter.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Clover Health Investments Corp. insiders own 10.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.07%, with the float percentage being 37.09%. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49.7 million shares (or 14.69% of all shares), a total value of $367.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $125.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.01 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $36.99 million.