Is BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.34% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BIOL share is $1.03, that puts it down -186.11 from that peak though still a striking 13.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $54.01M, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BIOL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) registered a 4.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.34% in intraday trading to $0.36 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.61%, and it has moved by -0.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.74%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.17, which implies an increase of 83.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, BIOL is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BIOLASE Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) shares have gone down -44.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.08% against 4.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.40% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.69 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.1 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.52 million and $8.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.50% and then jump by 12.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.90%. While earnings are projected to return 79.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

BIOL Dividends

BIOLASE Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

BIOLASE Inc. insiders own 2.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.46%, with the float percentage being 19.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.97 million shares (or 4.55% of all shares), a total value of $4.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.13 million shares, is of Perkins Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.39 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $1.53 million.