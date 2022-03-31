Is Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.78% or -$0.74. The 52-week high for the ADNT share is $53.17, that puts it down -30.38 from that peak though still a striking 25.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.53. The company’s market capitalization is $3.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Adient plc (ADNT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. ADNT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) trade information

Adient plc (ADNT) registered a -1.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.78% in intraday trading to $40.78 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.66%, and it has moved by 5.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.74%. The short interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) is 3.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.50, which implies an increase of 20.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, ADNT is trading at a discount of -47.13% off the target high and 6.82% off the low.

Adient plc (ADNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adient plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adient plc (ADNT) shares have gone down -4.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.92% against 14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -115.20% this quarter and then drop -73.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.12 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.75 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.00%. While earnings are projected to return 298.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.50% per annum.

ADNT Dividends

Adient plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 03 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s Major holders

Adient plc insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.55%, with the float percentage being 101.24%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 376 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.15 million shares (or 14.93% of all shares), a total value of $677.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.58 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $506.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adient plc (ADNT) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.73 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $116.1 million.