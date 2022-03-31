Is Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.31, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.52% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the ABEO share is $2.04, that puts it down -558.06 from that peak though still a striking 32.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $43.87M, and the average trade volume was 2.19 million shares over the past three months.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) registered a 0.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.52% in intraday trading to $0.31 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.07%, and it has moved by 9.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.69%.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) shares have gone down -72.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.09% against -0.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 40.00% in 2022.

ABEO Dividends

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 15.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.96%, with the float percentage being 30.75%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.01 million shares (or 7.86% of all shares), a total value of $8.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.75 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $1.1 million.