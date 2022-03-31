Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP)

During the last session, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s traded shares were 1.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.13% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ALPP share is $5.74, that puts it down -417.12 from that peak though still a striking 5.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $172.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) registered a -5.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.13% in intraday trading to $1.11 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.77%, and it has moved by -27.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.17%. The short interest in Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) is 7.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.02 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.60%. While earnings are projected to return 18.00% in 2022.

ALPP Dividends

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s Major holders

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.66%, with the float percentage being 5.80%. Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.85 million shares (or 0.58% of all shares), a total value of $1.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of AE Wealth Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.31 million.