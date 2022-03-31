Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Stock Jumped 305.59% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s traded shares were 0.94 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.99% or $5.63. The 52-week high for the IMTE share is $23.72, that puts it up 15.71 from that peak though still a striking 88.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.31. The company’s market capitalization is $210.01M, and the average trade volume was 823.14K shares over the past three months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) registered a 24.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.99% in intraday trading to $28.14 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 96.08%, and it has moved by 305.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 301.25%.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Integrated Media Technology Limited insiders own 28.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.96%, with the float percentage being 11.14%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23912.0 shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3688.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $17333.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2239.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11441.0 market value.