InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Received An -7.36% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.76% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the IFRX share is $5.69, that puts it down -172.25 from that peak though still a striking 6.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $103.89M, and the average trade volume was 246.89K shares over the past three months.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) registered a -12.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.76% in intraday trading to $2.09 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.14%, and it has moved by -0.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.72%.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that InflaRx N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) shares have gone down -7.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.62% against -1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -71.40% this quarter and then jump 2.60% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110k by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 24.70% in 2022.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

InflaRx N.V. insiders own 14.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.43%, with the float percentage being 25.18%. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.29 million shares (or 7.43% of all shares), a total value of $15.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.16 million shares, is of Sofinnova Investments, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18991.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $90397.0.