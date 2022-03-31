indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI): Can A Stock That’s Down -34.61% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s traded shares were 1.24 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.61% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the INDI share is $16.33, that puts it down -108.29 from that peak though still a striking 17.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16B, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. INDI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) registered a -2.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.61% in intraday trading to $7.84 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.53%, and it has moved by 2.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.76%.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that indie Semiconductor Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) shares have gone down -28.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.00% against 23.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.27 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.48 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -376.70% in 2022.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

indie Semiconductor Inc. insiders own 46.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.07%, with the float percentage being 65.97%. BAMCO Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.92 million shares (or 4.81% of all shares), a total value of $60.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.43 million shares, is of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $42.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) shares are Baron Discovery Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Baron Discovery Fund owns about 2.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $20.2 million.