How Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -48.77% YTD?

During the last session, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s traded shares were 3.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $705.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.16% or -$38.38. The 52-week high for the SHOP share is $1762.92, that puts it down -149.85 from that peak though still a striking 27.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $510.02. The company’s market capitalization is $92.17B, and the average trade volume was 2.87 million shares over the past three months.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SHOP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 40 analysts who have looked at this stock. 19 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.57.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) registered a -5.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.16% in intraday trading to $705.60 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.29%, and it has moved by 4.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.23%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $956.19, which implies an increase of 26.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $660.00 and $1500.00 respectively. As a result, SHOP is trading at a discount of -112.59% off the target high and 6.46% off the low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shopify Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares have gone down -47.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -48.99% against 2.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.7 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.62 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 124.00%. While earnings are projected to return 784.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.07% per annum.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Shopify Inc. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.12%, with the float percentage being 73.33%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,751 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.03 million shares (or 5.29% of all shares), a total value of $8.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.45 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 4.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.51 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 1.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.69 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.92 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $2.93 billion.