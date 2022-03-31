Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Are Up 79.73%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s traded shares were 1.85 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.13% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the GFAI share is $7.65, that puts it down -416.89 from that peak though still a striking 79.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $45.43M, and the average trade volume was 11.92 million shares over the past three months.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) registered a -5.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.13% in intraday trading to $1.48 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.05%, and it has moved by 164.41% in 30 days.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Guardforce AI Co. Limited insiders own 52.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.17%, with the float percentage being 4.54%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 2.43% of all shares), a total value of $0.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.