Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB): With The Stock Up 21.82 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $247.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.01% or -$27.56. The 52-week high for the GLOB share is $354.62, that puts it down -43.08 from that peak though still a striking 21.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $193.76. The company’s market capitalization is $10.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 350.37K shares over the past three months.

Globant S.A. (GLOB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GLOB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.02.

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) trade information

Globant S.A. (GLOB) registered a -10.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.01% in intraday trading to $247.84 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.08%, and it has moved by -6.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.38%. The short interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) is 0.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $348.00, which implies an increase of 28.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $305.00 and $400.00 respectively. As a result, GLOB is trading at a discount of -61.39% off the target high and -23.06% off the low.

Globant S.A. (GLOB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Globant S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Globant S.A. (GLOB) shares have gone down -12.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.12% against 14.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.70% this quarter and then jump 22.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $359.19 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $366.02 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $232.64 million and $270.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 54.40% and then jump by 35.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.60%. While earnings are projected to return 67.30% in 2022.

GLOB Dividends

Globant S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s Major holders

Globant S.A. insiders own 1.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.66%, with the float percentage being 96.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 567 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.72 million shares (or 11.80% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.76 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 6.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $776.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Globant S.A. (GLOB) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $307.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.97 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $311.39 million.