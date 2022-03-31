GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s traded shares were 1.2 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.47% or -$3.73. The 52-week high for the GTLB share is $137.00, that puts it down -154.17 from that peak though still a striking 42.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.74. The company’s market capitalization is $8.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) registered a -6.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.47% in intraday trading to $53.90 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.54%, and it has moved by -0.90% in 30 days. The short interest in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) is 3.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.16 day(s) to cover.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GitLab Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.29 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $72.75 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -47.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.80% per annum.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

GitLab Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.11%, with the float percentage being 78.11%. Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 1.67% of all shares), a total value of $23.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of ClearBridge Select Fund’s that is approximately 1.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.98 million.