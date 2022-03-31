For Risk-Tolerant Investors, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s traded shares were 4.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.55% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ADMA share is $2.63, that puts it down -44.51 from that peak though still a striking 44.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $327.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ADMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) registered a -0.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.55% in intraday trading to $1.82 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.66%, and it has moved by 10.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.41%. The short interest in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is 14.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.83, which implies an increase of 68.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ADMA is trading at a discount of -339.56% off the target high and -147.25% off the low.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ADMA Biologics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) shares have gone up 61.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.22% against -0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.00% this quarter and then jump 56.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 80.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.76 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.9 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.96 million and $16.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.90% and then jump by 55.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 42.00% in 2022.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

ADMA Biologics Inc. insiders own 2.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.05%, with the float percentage being 59.71%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.93 million shares (or 6.09% of all shares), a total value of $16.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.61 million shares, is of Nuveen Asset Management’s that is approximately 5.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Nuveen Investment Trust-Nuveen Small Cap Value Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.75 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $3.87 million.