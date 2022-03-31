First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI): Can A Stock That’s Down -25.26% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s traded shares were 22.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.19% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the FWBI share is $13.90, that puts it down -1119.3 from that peak though still a striking 12.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $16.24M, and the average trade volume was 151.41K shares over the past three months.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) registered a 5.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.19% in intraday trading to $1.14 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.69%, and it has moved by -8.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.94%.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Wave BioPharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) shares have gone down -62.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.96% against -1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.50% this quarter and then jump 71.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.00%. While earnings are projected to return -116.80% in 2022.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

First Wave BioPharma Inc. insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.88%, with the float percentage being 4.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 1.97% of all shares), a total value of $0.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86307.0 shares, is of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 78451.0, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.