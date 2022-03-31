Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the EXK share is $7.76, that puts it down -63.37 from that peak though still a striking 29.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.35. The company’s market capitalization is $811.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.66 million shares over the past three months.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $4.75 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.85%, and it has moved by 0.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.04%. The short interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is 4.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.18, which implies an increase of 23.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.24 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, EXK is trading at a discount of -78.95% off the target high and 10.74% off the low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Endeavour Silver Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares have gone up 19.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 125.00% against 1.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $66.15 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.16 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.00%. While earnings are projected to return 964.70% in 2022.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Endeavour Silver Corp. insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.50%, with the float percentage being 30.70%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.8 million shares (or 10.44% of all shares), a total value of $72.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.99 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 8.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.83 million, or about 4.59% of the stock, which is worth about $32.01 million.